MLW Returning To Dallas-Fort Worth With FIGHTLAND On September 13

MLW issued the following:

MLW Returns to Dallas-Fort Worth with FIGHTLAND on September 13

Tickets on sale this Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX – January 9, 2025 – Major League Wrestling (MLW) is thrilled to announce its return to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex on Saturday, September 13, with the highly anticipated FIGHTLAND live signature event.

TV trucks will roll up for an action-packed night of MLW wrestling at the NYTEX Sports Centre, a 2,400 seat multi-purpose arena in North Richland Hills, TX.

Fans of Major League Wrestling can expect an unforgettable evening featuring world-class athletes, CMLL luchadores, and championship showdowns.

Tickets for FIGHTLAND go on sale this Tuesday, January 14, starting at 10 a.m. Central. Tickets start at just $10, ensuring that fans of all ages can experience the excitement of MLW live.

Set a reminder to get your tickets at MLWTexas.com and Eventbrite!

Don’t miss your chance to witness the hard-hitting action and electrifying energy that has made MLW one of the hottest promotions in the world. Be part of history as MLW takes over the NYTEX Sports Centre for an unforgettable night.

Event Details:

Event: MLW: FIGHTLAND

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Venue: NYTEX Sports Centre, North Richland Hills, TX

Tickets: On sale Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 10 a.m. Central at MLWTexas.com

Starting Price: $10

🪧Bring your signs as MLW TV trucks will be rolling up for a live broadcast streaming broadcasting worldwide!

FIGHTLAND live on YouTube card (10pm ET start)

TBA

beIN SPORTS card (7pm CT local start)

TBA

Card subject to change.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWTexas.com and Eventbrite.

Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance. No refunds or exchanges.

For the latest information on bouts for this event, please visit www.MLW.com. All bouts are subject to change.

*** 7PM START TIME ***

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE NYTEX SPORTS CENTRE

The NYTEX Sports Centre is a 2,400 seat multi-purpose arena in North Richland Hills, Texas. The venue offers modern facilities, parking and easy accessibility. The NYTEX Sports Centre provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at: 8851 Ice House Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

PARKING

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and Tampa.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including MLW Fusion on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on X, Instagram and YouTube.