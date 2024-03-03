MLW Turns Away Fans For The Very First Time At Intimidation Games

PWInsider.com reports that MLW’s recent Intimidation Games event, which was a sell out, had so much demand for tickets that fans had to be turned away for the very first time in company history as they were trying to enter the arena.

It was also mentioned that MLW was very happy with the turnout and even gave most of the credit to Matt Riddle’s star power, the number one over person on the show.

Company founder Court Bauer has been more focused on booking and the inclusion of CMLL star Mistico as of late.