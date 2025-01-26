More ROH Spoilers From 1/25 Taping After AEW Collision In Jacksonville

Featured below are quick-match spoiler results from ROH on HonorClub taping after AEW Collision: Homecoming at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. on January 25. Results are courtesy of Ashley Colton and PWInsider.com:

* ROH Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: ROH Women’s World Champion Athena w/ Billie Starkz defeated Carolina Cruz.

* Blake Christian defeated Adam Priest.

* ROH Women’s Tv Championship Match: Champion Red Velvet defeated Robyn Renegade. It looked like Renegade got knocked loopy at the end of the match.

* Four Way Tag Match: The OutRunners defeated The Grizzled Young Vets, Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds, and Yhe Premier Athletes’ Aryi Davari & Tony Nese w/ Josh Woods & Smart Mark Sterling.