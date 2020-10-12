Mustafa Ali Hypes WWE RAW and Retribution, Seth Rollins On His RAW Farewell Segment

– Seth Rollins will be giving a farewell address on RAW. As many of you know by now, he was drafted to SmackDown last week. Rollins said, “Still with you a little longer. Where I’m going, they cannot come. Final address of the Monday Night Messiah… for the Greater Good. #WWERaw” Rollins is a poet, and he didn’t know it.”
Still with you a little longer.
Where I’m going, they cannot come.
Final address of the Monday Night Messiah… for the Greater Good. #WWERaw
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 11, 2020
– Mustafa Ali will be appearing on RAW to address being the leader of the RETRIBUTION faction. Ali tweeted the following:
#RETRIBUTION https://t.co/RBhXLseGeY pic.twitter.com/Z1MJ29FhOJ
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 11, 2020