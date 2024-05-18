Francine Looks Back On Her Brief Run In WWE ECW, Being Offered A Contract By WWE In 2001

ECW original Francine recently appeared on an episode of Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where she talked about a number of topics including getting an offer from WWE in 2001.

Francine said, “When [ECW] went bankrupt, I got a call from WWE. And they wanted me to work with X-Factor, which was X-Pac and Justin Credible and Albert. But the way it was pitched to me, it was going to be right on Raw, live, and it was them against the Hardys … So, Lita and I would’ve I think eventually went off and did our own thing, wrestling. But at that point I was 30 years old … In my mind, I was like, they’re gonna make me train all over again to be like this wrestler. And I didn’t want to do that.”

On her brief run in WWE ECW:

“In 2006 I actually did sign, because I was told I was going to be a manager. But they had me doing bikini contests every weekend. And I was just like, I don’t want to do this … I’m 34 years old, and I have to do all this bikini stuff, and I’m just like, this is not what I signed up for … I even told Vince to his face, like, ‘Let me take Kevin Thorn’s finisher.’ He goes, ‘We don’t do that here.’ I said, ‘You don’t let the girls bump here?’ He goes, ‘Well, I didn’t watch ECW, I don’t know anything about you.’… All I did is go cry to Johnny Ace, ‘Give me my release, I wanna go home.’”

You can check out Francine’s comments in the video below.