Mystery Car Crash Segment Takes Place During WWE RAW

A new mystery storyline began on Monday’s WWE RAW.

Kevin Patrick conducted an interview with Kevin Owens in the backstage area close to the parking lot after KO destroyed Ezekiel. The duo of Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. could be seen talking while a car that had crashed into a wall could be seen in the distance. Nikki and Doudrop’s involvement in the incident and their status as witnesses were unclear. It was also unclear whether anyone had been hurt.

Asuka and Alexa Bliss were interviewed in the same backstage area later in the show. Police were then seen running into the backstage area from the parking lot as the car was by this point being loaded onto the back of a tow truck.

Dexter Lumis also returned at the end of this week’s RAW. It’s unknown whether Lumis’ presence and the automobile accident are connected, but whatever the case may be, it has raised interest in next week’s episode.

Click here for full WWE RAW results.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

Here are highlights from the segments: