Name of Bailey’s New Faction Revealed?

After SummerSlam Saturday night, WWE published a post-show interview with Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY in which they discussed their surprise return, but they did not elaborate on their actions.

This afternoon, Bayley used a quotation from Janet Jackson on Twitter, and based on her posts, it appears that she has revealed that the name of her faction is “CONTROL.”

She included the following Janet Jackson quotation in a followup tweet:

“This is a story about control

My control

Control of what I say

Control of what I do

And this time, I'm gonna do it my way

I hope you enjoy this as much as I do

Are we ready?

I am

'Cause it's all about control

And I've got lots of it” – @JanetJackson @WWE — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 31, 2022

The official WWE account reposted the original “CONTROL” tweet. The trio is expected to appear this Monday night on Raw, so we should know more in a little over a day. The name is not confirmed, but we might not have to wait too long to learn more.

As PWMania.com previously reported, it appears that Bayley’s faction will engage in a feud with Lynch, Belair, and perhaps another female competitor, but an injury could cause WWE to alter their plans.

You can watch their post-match interview below. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.