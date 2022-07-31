Name of Bailey’s New Faction Revealed?

After SummerSlam Saturday night, WWE published a post-show interview with Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY in which they discussed their surprise return, but they did not elaborate on their actions.
This afternoon, Bayley used a quotation from Janet Jackson on Twitter, and based on her posts, it appears that she has revealed that the name of her faction is “CONTROL.”
CONTROL pic.twitter.com/ybFPZnZbkf
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 31, 2022
She included the following Janet Jackson quotation in a followup tweet:
“This is a story about control
My control
Control of what I say
Control of what I do
And this time, I'm gonna do it my way
I hope you enjoy this as much as I do
Are we ready?
I am
'Cause it's all about control
And I've got lots of it” – @JanetJackson @WWE
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 31, 2022
The official WWE account reposted the original “CONTROL” tweet. The trio is expected to appear this Monday night on Raw, so we should know more in a little over a day. The name is not confirmed, but we might not have to wait too long to learn more.
As PWMania.com previously reported, it appears that Bayley’s faction will engage in a feud with Lynch, Belair, and perhaps another female competitor, but an injury could cause WWE to alter their plans.
You can watch their post-match interview below. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.