Natalya, Paige Get Guinness World Record Recognition Backstage At WWE Raw

Natalya has added yet another Guinness World Record to her résumé — this time for the most submission victories in WWE history.

The veteran received the honor from a Guinness representative, with video footage shared on social media to mark the occasion.

She also used the moment to take aim at Jaida Parker following their recent NXT encounter.

“The Sharpshooter has beaten the best of the best…and also Jaida Parker. I can still remember their faces when I rewatch how I won this award…fighting, struggling, losing. And Jaida crying. I guess I’ll just keep racking up these awards while Miss Parker keeps racking up losses. Someday, Jaida… if you impress me, I might even let you hold one of them.”

The announcement video also highlighted Natalya’s other records — most PLE appearances, most WWE matches, most victories, and most matches on both Raw and SmackDown.

Also recognized: Paige revealed via Instagram Stories that she holds the Guinness record for youngest WWE Divas Champion.