Natalya Reacts to Reports That She Broke Character With Liv Morgan

At the WWE live event this past weekend in Sacramento, California, Natalya worked a triple threat match, with SmackDown Women’s Champion Morgan and Ronda Rousey. As PWMania.com previously reported, an odd encounter occurred after the match.

Natalya was the recipient of Morgan’s finisher, earning her the pin. Natalya stood up when the bell rang, pointed at Morgan, yelled something, and then rolled out of the ring. Later, Natalya responded to it in a tweet that was later deleted, writing, “I’m breaking character right now, but I actually said THANK YOU. If you must know”

As was previously mentioned, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that an issue that was resolved that night, and it had nothing to do with Morgan.

Natalya reacted to reports stating that she broke character at the show:

Slow news day 😂❤️ — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 11, 2022

On Friday’s SmackDown edition, Natalya will face Morgan in a non-title championship contender’s match.