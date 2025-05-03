Natalya Reveals When She Plans To Retire From Pro Wrestling

WWE veteran Natalya appeared on the Nikki and Brie Show to discuss various topics, including her plans for retirement from professional wrestling.

Natalya said, “I just feel so good. People say to me, ‘When are you going to hang it up?’ I’m going to hang it up when Randy Orton hangs it up, when Rey Mysterio hangs it up. When I look at Randy, he’s in the best shape of his life. Rey is in the best shape of his life. What I love now in WWE is we’re not letting a number define what people can do. That’s the great thing about this era. If you’re good at what you do, you go in there and rock it. I actually feel like I’m in better shape than I’ve ever been in my life. Knock on wood, I wake up every morning pain free.”

