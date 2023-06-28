National Openweight Championship Match Set For MLW Never Say Never

You can officially pencil in a new match for the MLW Never Say Never 2023 special event.

On Tuesday, Major League Wrestling announced Jacob Fatu vs. Calvin Tankman in a showdown for the MLW National Openweight Championship at their MLW Never Say Never 2023 show in Philadelphia, PA. on July 8.

MLW.com released the following announcement:

Fatu vs Tankman LIVE on FITE+ July 8

MLW today announced Jacob Fatu (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman for the National Openweight Championship at Never Say Never live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, July 8 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.The ring WILL be reinforced as Jacob Fatu defends his newly won National Openweight Championship for the first time LIVE and exclusively on FITE+! Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now.Fatu will rumble with former World Tag Team Champion Calvin Tankman! Call it a championship hoss fight. Call it a super heavyweight showdown. Call it what you want but what happens when the unstoppable force collides with an immovable object?It’s a colossal championship clash featuring two of the most talented heavyweights in wrestling.Get your tickets and see it go down Saturday, July 8 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com.