Netflix To Release Season 3 Of WWE: Unreal On July 21

Netflix released the following:
WWE: UNREAL SEASON THREE RELEASING GLOBALLY ON NETFLIX JULY 21, 2026
WWE: Unreal Season 3
Logline: John Cena says goodbye, a fan favorite returns, and the next generation of Superstars rise to the occasion. WWE: Unreal takes viewers inside the writers’ room as injuries, last-minute pivots, and career-defining decisions reshape WWE’s biggest season yet heading into WrestleMania 42.
Directors/Showrunners: Chris Weaver and Erik Powers
Executive Producers: Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, Jessica Boddy, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, Marc Pomarico
Sr. Producers: Harley Glantz, Brian Decker, Michael Flynn
Producers: John Galiani, Dan Gati, Jeremy Lundblad
Production Companies: Omaha Productions, NFL Films, Skydance Sports, WWE
Episodes: 5 episodes x 50 Minutes
Superstars Featured: John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, CM Punk, AJ Lee, Trick Williams, Lash Legend, Stephanie Vaquer, Oba Femi, Bron Breakker, Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch