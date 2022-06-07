New Champion Crowned on RAW, Becky Lynch Challenges for WWE 24/7 Title

Dana Brooke is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once again.

Brooke faced Becky Lynch in a singles match on Monday night’s RAW. However, Akira Tozawa, who was being pursued by R-Truth, Tamina Snuka, and Reggie, interrupted with his WWE 24/7 Title. After he backed into the ring, Brooke rolled Tozawa up for the championship win.

Lynch then said that no one was winning titles in her matches any longer, so she insisted that Brooke put her 24/7 Title on the line, which she did. However with Asuka’s interference, Brooke was able to pin Lynch and retain the contest.

Brooke is in her fifth reign as WWE 24/7 Champion. Tozawa began his 14th reign by pinning Tamina on RAW on May 30. In his most recent reign, he held the championship for seven days.

Sarah Schreiber stopped Brooke for remarks after RAW, as shown in the video below.

“I feel like I am on top of a mountain,” Brooke said of her big night. “It feels amazing. I have to admit, Becky is one of the best, but I did defeat her tonight, with the help of Asuka, my sexy muscle friend. But you know what? Dana does it 24/7, gotta go!”