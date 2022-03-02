New Details On Cain Velasquez Being Arrested For Attempted Murder

As previously noted, former UFC heavyweight champion and WWE celebrity wrestler Cain Velasquez was booked into the Santa Clara, CA County Jail and is being held on no bail as TMZ.com reports that he is facing an attempted murder charge.

MercuryNews.com provided more details on the incident:

“Court records and sources with close knowledge of the case have described a sequence that began last week after Velasquez’s relative reported being molested by a man at a home daycare in San Martin.”

It was noted that 43-year-old Harry Eugene Goularte was charged with one felony count of a lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14 at the daycare that is run by Goularte’s mother. After being arraigned last Friday, a judge granted Goularte a supervised release despite objections from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

On Monday, Velasquez allegedly opened fire at a car carrying Goularte along with his stepfather and at least one other person. The stepfather, who was hit once, is expected to survive. Velasquez’s arraignment was tentatively scheduled for today.

I’m told Cain fired at least 3 times. I don’t know if he got the 2 men confused. I don’t know if all shots were fired at the same person. Or at both and only one landed. — FightOracle ™ (@fightoracle) March 1, 2022

The hashtag #FreeCain became a trending topic on Twitter with people commenting on how Velasquez was justified in his actions.