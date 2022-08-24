New Gameplay Footage for AEW: Fight Forever Console Video Game

Pre-orders for the console video game AEW: Fight Forever are currently being taken, and it was shown off at the Gamescom 2022 event in Germany.

Paul Wight and CM Punk can be seen in gameplay footage posted by Reddit user Mr D3833.

Additionally, a picture of William Regal was used to describe how to play the game. It was “very much” like the Smackdown vs. RAW games, according to Mr. D3833, who praised the graphics and gameplay.

Click here for the press release that was sent out regarding the game.

You can check out the new gameplay footage below: