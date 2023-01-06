New Gimmick Match Revealed for Impact Hard To Kill, Updated Line-Up

Impact Wrestling has revealed a new gimmick match for the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view.
Rich Swann and Steve Maclin will battle in a Falls Count Anywhere match at Hard To Kill to continue their recent feud. On this week’s Impact, Swann issued the challenge, which was accepted.
The 2023 Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, January 13. The updated card can be found below:
Full Metal Mayhem for the Impact World Title
Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander (c)
Career vs. Title Match
Mickie James vs. Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace
Impact X-Division Title Match
Black Taurus vs. Trey Miguel (c)
Impact Digital Media Title Match
Moose vs. Joe Hendry (c)
Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the Impact World Tag Team Titles
Heath and Rhino vs. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Chris Bey and Ace Austin vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (c)
#1 Contender’s Four-Way
Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Killer Kelly
Winner earns a future shot at the Impact Knockouts World Title.
Falls Count Anywhere Match
Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin
Pit Fight
Mike Bailey vs. Kenny King
No ropes, must win by KO or submission.
Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham