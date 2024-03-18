New Match Added To The MLW War Chamber Card

MLW (Major League Wrestling) announced that AJ Francis will face Alex Kane in a singles match at their War Chamber event on Friday, March 29th from the Coliseum in Tampa-St. Petersburg, Florida.

AJ Franci$ vs. Alex Kane collide in Tampa 3/29

Kane vs Francis for the first time ever LIVE on TrillerTV+!

MLW today announced AJ Franci$ vs. Alex Kane (cornered by Mr. Thomas) at MLW WAR CHAMBER, live on TrillerTV+ from the Coliseum in Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL on Friday, March 29.

Following intense negotiations involving legendary promoter Don King, Saint Laurent, and MLW officials, the bout sheet is officially signed, paving the way for an epic showdown between AJ Franci$ and Alex Kane.

The two fighters have been ready to throw down ever since AJ Franci$ disrupted a powerful moment between Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas on The Burning CRUSH, leading to a feud that is already full of bad blood.

Both Franci$ and Kane have been relentless in their verbal sparring, both on the microphone and across social media platforms, promising a showdown of epic proportions. Alex Kane, revered for his mastery of over 100 suplexes and his impeccable grappling game, is a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion, and perhaps, a man at a crossroads.

Meanwhile, AJ Franci$, a former NFL player turned influencer and entertainer in the world of sports entertainment, has been making waves with his charisma and unapologetic bravado. Franci$ has claimed that members of the Bomaye Fight Club are defecting to join his ranks, adding fuel to the fire of this heated rivalry.

Don’t miss the action as AJ Franci$ and Alex Kane step into the ring looking to backup their trash talking with a big win… but who will be the victor?