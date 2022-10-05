New Match Confirmed for NWA Hard Times III, Updated Card

The NWA Hard Times III pay-per-view match between EC3 and Thom Latimer is now official.

EC3 and Latimer previously met at the NWA 74 pay-per-view in August, in a match that ended in a No Contest after members of Control Your Narrative interfered. Latimer issued a challenge to EC3 in last night’s NWA Power show, which EC3 accepted.

NWA Hard Times III will take place from the Frederick J Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana on Saturday, November 12. Below is the updated card:

Triple Threat for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title

Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona vs. Trevor Murdoch (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Kamille (c)

NWA National Title Match

Chris Adonis or Silas Mason or Dak Draper vs. Cyon (c)

Vacant NWA World Television Title Match

Jordan Clearwater vs. AJ Cazana

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Kerry Morton vs. Homicide (c)

NWA United States Tag Team Titles Match

The Spectaculars vs. The Fixers (c)

EC3 vs. Thom Latimer