New Match Made Official For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

It was recently announced that tonight’s Rampage will see Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) team up with Action Andretti to face Penta El Zero Miedo, AAA Mega Champion El Hijo devl Vikingo and Komander in a trios match.

This match received a ton of praise at the Rampage television tapings this past Wednesday night, with some even calling it one of the best AEW television matchups in recent memory.