New Match Revealed For NJPW Wrestling Dontaku

A new singles match between YOH and Hiromu Takahashi has been added to the May 1st NJPW Wrestling Dontaku event in Fukuoka.

Takahashi was originally set to team with Shingo Takagi and Tatsumi Fujinami against Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, and Taka Michinoku. BUSHI will take Takahashi’s place instead. NJPW sent out the following:

“YOH’s motivation seemed to be in question in recent weeks, and after a loss during the Golden Fight Series tour opener this past Monday, he found himself aggressively called out by Hiromu Takahashi,” NJPW’s website wrote. “The Time Bomb stated that YOH was a ‘completely different person’ to the one who fought so valiantly in the Best of the Super Jr. 28 final this past December, a criticism that YOH took to heart. Bringing fire to the ring in Korakuen Hall this week, YOH would take to the microphone and promise that he would ‘crush’ Hiromu. Not waiting for Best of the Super Jr., YOH demanded the match happen sooner, and that bout is now official for Fukuoka.”

Here is the updated card for Wrestling Dontaku 2022:

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito

IWGP United States Title Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Will Ospreay

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match

El Desperado vs. Taiji Ishimori

NEVER Openweight Title Match

EVIL vs. Tama Tonga for the NEVER Openweight title

IWGP Tag Team Title Match

YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan vs. Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens

IWGP Junior Tag Team Title Match

Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI

Tanga Loa vs. Yujiro Takahashi

YOH vs. Hiromu Takahashi

Tatsumi Fujinami, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, and Taka Michinoku