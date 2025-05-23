New Match Set for TNA Under Siege 2025 Following Go-Home iMPACT Episode

With TNA Under Siege 2025 rapidly approaching, the card for the upcoming pay-per-view continues to evolve, even with less than a day to go.

Thursday night’s final episode of TNA iMPACT before the big event added another major bout to the lineup. During the broadcast, it was revealed that an eight-person intergender tag team match has been officially added to Friday’s card.

Set to take place at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, the newly announced showdown will feature Order 4’s Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, and The Good Hands duo of Jason Hotch and John Skyler squaring off against a team comprised of a mystery partner, Indi Hartwell, and The Rascalz — Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz.

The match announcement came shortly after Ali picked up a win over Ace Austin in the opening contest of the May 22 edition of iMPACT.

TNA Under Siege 2025 airs live on May 23. Stay tuned as more updates on the final card continue to emerge.