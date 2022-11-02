New Matches Revealed for NWA Hard Times 3, Updated Line-Up

New matches for the upcoming NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view have been revealed.

Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx) will challenge the NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebelión at Hard Times, as previously speculated. On this week’s episode of NWA Power, the father-and-son tag team defeated JTG and Dirty Dango of The Dirty Sexy Boys to become the new No. 1 contenders for La Rebelión’s Mecha Wolf 450 and Bestia 655 titles.

For NWA Hard Times 3, a Voodoo Queen Casket Match has also been announced. Father James Mitchell challenged Natalia Markova on this week’s NWA Power to compete against Max The Impaler in the Casket Match at Hard Times, and the NWA has since confirmed the match.

NWA Hard Times III will be held at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana on November 12. The free pre-show will start at 6:00 p.m. ET on YouTube and FITE, while the main card will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on FITE. Here is the revised card:

Triple Threat for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title

Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona vs. Trevor Murdoch (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Chelsea Green vs. KiLynn King vs. Kamille (c)

Vacant NWA World Television Title Match

AJ Cazana vs. Jordan Clearwater

NWA National Title Match

Dak Draper vs. Cyon (c)

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Kerry Morton vs. Homicide (c)

NWA United States Tag Team Titles Match

The Spectaculars vs. The Fixers (c)

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match

Hawx Aerie vs. La Rebelión (c)

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Madi Wrenkowski and Missa Kate vs. Pretty Empowered (c)

MLW National Openweight Title Match

Colby Corino vs. Davey Richards (c)

Voodoo Queen Casket Match

Natalia Markova vs. Max The Impaler

EC3 vs. Thom Latimer

Nick Aldis vs. Odinson

The Question Mark vs. The Question Mark II

Pre-Show: Hardcore Team War

JTG, Anthony Mayweather and The Pope vs. Jax Dane, Magic Jake and Mercurio