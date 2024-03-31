New Shots Of The WWE WrestleMania 40 Stage Construction

WWE is set to hold WrestleMania 40 on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and the card is already beginning to take shape, with The Bloodline (WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns) facing “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins in the Night One main event and Rhodes challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the Night Two main event.

The construction of the WrestleMania XL stage has already begun