New Title Match Added to Impact Emergence, Updated Card

On Friday night, the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Title will be defended at Emergence.

Impact has announced that Digital Media Champion Brian Myers will defend his title against Bhupinder Gujjar at Emergence on Friday night.

Myers has defended the championship three times since winning it from Rich Swann at Against All Odds on July 1. He retained over Aiden Prince in late July, Black Taurus last Thursday, and Vargas this week. Gujjar just defeated Vincent and Johnny Swinger in a match on Before the Impact. For several weeks now, Gujjar has been pursuing Myers and his championship.

The 2022 Emergence event for Impact Wrestling will be broadcast live on Friday, August 12 from Chicago’s Cicero Stadium. The event will air live on Impact Plus, FITE TV, and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Jack Evans vs. Mike Bailey (c) [or Rocky Romero]

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Brian Myers (c)

AAW Heavyweight Title Match

1 Called Manders vs. Mat Fitchett (c)

AAA Attraction Match

Bandido vs. Rey Horus

The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Hikuleo, Chris Bey, Impact World Tag Team Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, PCO, Vincent, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett)

If HNM loses, they must disband. If HNM wins, Taven and Bennett will receive a future shot at the Impact World Tag Team Titles.

Sami Callihan vs. Steve Maclin

Kushida and Chris Sabin vs. Joe Doering and Deaner