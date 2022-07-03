New WWE Signee Valerie Loureda Pushes for Ronda Rousey Match

Valerie Loureda, a former Bellator MMA competitor, recently left the sport to follow her dream of becoming a professional wrestler.

Loureda has a multi-year contract with WWE, and on July 19 she is expected to relocate from Miami to Orlando and report to the WWE Performance Center.

When asked about potential WWE opponents during her interview with TMZ Sports, Loureda mentioned Ronda Rousey because they both had MMA backgrounds.

“Definitely, Ronda. She tweeted the other day ‘Who’s next?’ and before I even found out I was getting a contract with WWE, I tweeted back, ‘me,'” Loureda said of Rousey. “And that’s the goal I have one day.

I never watched MMA before in my life, and just so happens, Ronda was fighting, and I saw a beautiful woman fighting in a cage … and I got goosebumps. I said, ‘Nana, if she’s doing that, I can do it too,’ and that’s really what gave me all that fire and passion inside of me to begin my martial arts journey. We’re both MMA fighters and it will be a great show,” she added. “I can promise you that.”

Rousey retained the SmackDown Women’s Championship over Natalya but lost the title to Liv Morgan after the fan-favorite star cashed in her MITB contract at Sunday’s Money in the Bank. For full WWE Money in the Bank results, click here.

Rousey is reportedly scheduled to be featured in a top match at SummerSlam later this month.

