News And Notes From Tonight’s ROH Tapings; Surprise Names Present (Photos)

The ROH TV tapings in Orlando, Florida, have begun, and fans who attend will see wrestlers from “the past, present, and future,” according to Tony Khan. He also stated that fans will be able to see wrestlers from all over the world.

According to Jacob Cohen, who is present at the tapings, there is more energy in the building than at a typical Dark taping. He also shared images of Zack Sabre Jr. entering the ring for a match against Blake Christian for the NJPW TV Title. This is a huge surprise because Sabre Jr. was never mentioned in connection with these tapings.

This appears to be a show with a lot of big names.

ROH TV On HonorClub Spoilers (2/25/2023): Results Of Debut Episode

Scoop #1: Tony Khan & Bobby Cruise welcome us to the new era of Ring of Honor! Tonight we will have ROH stars from the past, present, future, as well as stars from around the world! pic.twitter.com/IjheaGp6Ke — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) February 25, 2023

Can already confirm the first match has SIGNIFICANTLY more energy than your usual Dark taping — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) February 25, 2023