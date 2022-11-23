News on a Match-Heavy WWE RAW This Week, Producers for Monday’s Show Revealed

This week’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW was match-heavy, with three bouts lasting 14:50 or more.

The Brawling Brutes defeated The Judgment Day in the opener, which had 14:50 of TV time. Matt Riddle and Elias’ victory over Alpha Academy took 16:05 of TV time, while Drew McIntyre’s victory over Baron Corbin took 17:50, and Rhea Ripley’s victory over Asuka in the Women’s War Games advantage main event took 18:00.

Despite being a SmackDown Superstar, McIntyre is 5-0 this year on RAW TV. He defeated Corbin on this week’s RAW, Kevin Owens by DQ on the August 15 RAW, Theory by DQ on the June 25 RAW before teaming with Bobby Lashley for a tag team win over Theory and Sheamus on the March 28 RAW, and Drew defeated Corbin and Madcap Moss in a Handicap Match on the March 28 RAW. McIntyre also won a red brand dark match on April 11, teaming with The New Day to defeat The Bloodline.

WWE Producers for this week’s RAW from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY, are listed below, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can read our in-depth RAW recap by clicking here.

* The show-opening men’s War Games promo was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* The Brawling Brutes vs. The Judgment Day was produced by Jamie Noble

* Johnny Gargano vs. Omos was produced by Shane Helms

* Austin Theory vs. Mustafa Ali was produced by Jason Jordan

* Elias and Matt Riddle vs Alpha Academy was produced by Shawn Daivari

* Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin was produced by Adam Pearce

* The segment with The O.C. and The Judgment Day was produced by Jamie Noble

* Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley was produced by Petey Williams

* Akira Tozawa vs. Grayson Waller for WWE Main Event was produced by Shane Helms, while Alba Fyre vs. Tamina Snuka was produced by Molly Holly. You can click here for full Main Event spoilers