News On How Adam Cole Is Viewed Backstage, Update On RAW Viewership Fallout

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted the following about how Adam Cole is viewed in the WWE NXT brand:

“Brian James [Road Dogg] said it, ‘too bad [Adam Cole] doesn’t look like Karrion Kross.’ I think that mentality right there is part of the problem. As much as Karrion Kross gets pushed and as much work they do on his entrance, the fact is that Karrion Kross is not as over as Adam Cole, but in their minds Karrion Kross is a potential star and Adam Cole is an NXT guy and that in and of itself may be the answer that they’re missing.”

Meltzer also commented on how people in WWE are reacting to this week’s record-low viewership for RAW:

“It’s a wakeup call for WWE. Look, everyone I know in WWE was stunned and everyone I know in WWE got the message too. It’s just what you do with the message. Again, there’s a lot of issues at stake.”