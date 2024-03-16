News On TNA Confiscating Scott D’Amore Signs At Sacrifice

One of the most surprising news of the year was when TNA Wrestling fired Scott D’Amore from his position as company president. This would lead to the TNA roster writing a letter to Anthem as an attempt to bring D’Amore back. Not only did that fail, but fans added even more fire to the fuel that could turn heads in the company.

It was noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Scott D’Amore signs at the promotion’s recent Sacrifice event were confiscated just moments after they brought them in.

It was also noted that the morale in TNA was at an all time high when the year began at Hard To Kill, and things could change following the events at Sacrifice.