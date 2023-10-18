NFL Star Travis Kelce Reflects On Doing A Stone Cold Stunner Touchdown Celebration

Remember when Travis Kelce hit Anthony Sherman with a Stone Cold Stunner as part of a touchdown celebration?

The NFL star veteran from the Kansas City Chiefs reflected on the memorable end zone celebration from back in 2018 against the Las Vegas Raiders during an episode of the New Heights podcast.

“I Stone Cold Stunnered Anthony Sherman in the endzone one time,” he said. “I scored a touchdown against the Raiders. He came over like, ‘Yeah, Trav!’ [Holds arms up]. He was just exposed and I was like, [Stunner motion]. Stunner, yeah. He was all for it.”

Kelce continued, “You already know, the biggest thing, if you’re going to pull off a Stunner, you have to act like you got electrocuted, you’re dead. You gotta sell it. That’s half of the Stunner, you have to sell it. I got fined for it. I kicked him, it’s like violence. It’s just a wrestling move. We’re not promoting violence, we’re promoting Stone Cold Steve Austin.”

Check out video footage of the Stone Cold Stunner from the 2018 Chiefs-Raiders game below. Also below is the full New Heights podcast with Travis Kelce.