Nick Hogan Sentenced To A Year Of Probation In Relation To His DUI Case

As PWMania.com previously reported, Nick Hogan changed his plea regarding his DUI arrest when appearing before the Pinellas County Court on Friday, June 21. That led to him avoiding a trial by pleading guilty to violating Florida’s Move Over Act.

According to PWInsider.com, Hogan was sentenced to a year of probation with an alcohol monitoring system for the first 120 days as well as a $1,000 fine and a 12-hour Advanced Driving Instruction class. The report also states that his license won’t be suspended as long as he completes the class.

Hogan apologized to the Clearwater Police Department and the court, and he can request a release from probation after six months.