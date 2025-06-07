Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI Reveal New Team Name Following NJPW Departure

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI have officially departed New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) following their final matches with the company on May 4th.

In the wake of their exit, the duo announced they will continue teaming together under a new name: Los Tranquilos de Japon. The announcement was made by BUSHI on his official Twitter (X) account, while Naito elaborated in a blog post that the original Los Ingobernables de Japon name is no longer available to them, as the rights are held by other parties.

At this time, there is no official word on when or where Los Tranquilos de Japon will make their first post-NJPW appearance, but updates are expected in the coming weeks.