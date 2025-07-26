Women Of Wrestling Has Been Renewed For A Fourth Season

WOW (Women of Wrestling) announced at the San Diego Comic-Con that their series has been renewed for a fourth season, set to premiere on Saturday, September 13th.

Additionally, it was revealed that the fourth season will take place at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Nevada.

You can check out the announcement below:

“Marking the first-ever professional wrestling events held on Fremont Street, “WOW Fights on Fremont” brings the signature WOW purple ring to the heart of Las Vegas for an unforgettable, action-packed spectacle for season four.”