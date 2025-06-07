Dragon Bane Injured After Scary Spot At Dragongate Show

Dragon Bane is currently sidelined with a concussion following an incident at last Thursday’s Dragongate event. He competed in a six-man tag team match, teaming with Alpha Wolf and Bendito against Flamita, Luis Mante, and Último Dragón.

According to Fightful.com, the match was stopped by the referee after Bane took a Tiger Driver from Flamita and appeared unresponsive. Medical personnel immediately attended to him, and the match did not continue.

Bane later addressed the incident via Twitter, posting a message (translated via Google) that read:

“Thanks to everyone who asked how I’m doing, thank God I’m fine. I had a severe concussion. We’ll be back in a few weeks.”

No official timetable has been announced for his return, but fans and peers have shared support across social media as he recovers.