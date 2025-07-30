AAA Announcer Reveals Pete Dunne Is Working Behind The Scenes

AAA announcer Roberto Figueroa discussed various topics with Aldo Farias, including critics’ concerns that AAA may lose its “Mexican essence” under the new ownership of WWE.

Figueroa said, “Rather, I ask everyone when they tell me that: What essence is AAA going to lose? Mexican essence? Well, AAA always had an gringo essence. The Council (CMLL) are the ones that maintain the Mexican essence; AAA was always a product looking for the gringo public. That was the difference, with Mexican wrestling but with their stories, their productions, their rivalries, their management of social networks, their brands, their collaborations, it was always the Mexican WWE. Enconces, what essence are you going to lose? They are going to follow the presentations. Last time I heard a comment of, ‘Can you imagine (if) Disney would have bought Chavo del 8?’ What would Disney have done with the Chavo del 8? What they built with Coco, they (Disney) are not the owners of the Day of the Dead and everyone when they talk about the Day of the Dead is looking for Coco, if I can explain myself? That’s what WWE is looking to do with AAA.”

On Pete Dunne working in the locker room as a producer:

“It’s going to take it to another level for everyone to know. Norman Smiley have been in the locker room. Jeremy Borash, whom you and I have met, was in The Crash, was in Monterrey, friend of Konnan, and is Director of WWE in Latin America. Pete Dunne has been in the dressing rooms as a producer. When we are recording this before Juan de la Barrera (the 7/25 AAA tapings), several foreigners arrived, the show is in junction with Supershow of Mexico City, but everyone has kept the essence but has perfected it.”

You can check out Figueroa’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)