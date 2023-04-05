Nigel McGuinness Signs With All Elite Wrestling

Tony Khan revealed on Twitter that Nigel McGuinness has signed a contract with AEW.
Khan posted the following on Twitter:
“Nigel McGuiness is a legend in pro wrestling, and now @McGuinnessNigel is All Elite! See you all TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork for a massive Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, and I’ll have a very important announcement on TBS tonight!”
McGuiness made his ROH debut on commentary at Supercard of Honor this past Friday night.
