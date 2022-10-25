Nikki Cross Returns on WWE RAW With a New Look and Gimmick Change

With some assistance from a returning Nikki Cross, Bayley defeated WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title match.

The main event of this week’s RAW was a non-title match between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Belair. The referee ejected WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai near the end of the match after they were caught interfering. A mysterious woman then appeared out of nowhere and leaped off the steel ring steps, knocking the champions and referee to the ground with a splash. While commentator Corey Graves identified the mystery woman as Nikki Cross, Bayley and Belair went back and forth in the ring. The match continued, and Belair hit a KOD, but the referee was knocked down. Cross then attacked Belair from behind, throwing her into the ring post to finish her off. After a second referee came out, Bayley was able to pin Belair for the victory.

After the match, Cross returned to the ring and beat Bayley down. Cross then smacked Bayley with her jacket, followed by more strikes. RAW went off the air with Cross standing tall in the center of the ring and Bayley and Belair laid out on the mat.

For several weeks, WWE has hinted at a change for Cross. She was seen arguing with Doudrop in the background of scenes from behind the scenes. That was seemingly forgotten until her return on RAW, when she was clearly positioned as a heel and a potential challenger to Belair.

WWE has now dropped the Nikki A.S.H. name and gimmick in favor of a new heel character.

As of this writing, WWE has not announced a RAW Women’s Title match for Crown Jewel, but it will be interesting to see if they go with Cross vs. Bayley vs. Belair in a Triple Threat.

Cross is not the only one who has nixed her comedic persona. For information on another WWE star who appears to be in line for a significant push, click here.

