NJPW Adds Two More Matches To NJPW STRONG Nemesis Event (12/11/22)

NJPW has added two more matches to their upcoming NJPW STRONG Nemesis event which is scheduled for December 11th at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.
NJPW has added a big six man match as the team of Homicide, David Finlay and Eddie Kingston take on Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish and Danny Limelight.
Also added to NJPW STRONG Nemesis will be a first time ever STRONG Survivor match. The rules of this match are it begins as a battle royal with over the top rope eliminations until there are 4 wrestlers remaining. The match will then continue with pinfall or submission victories only until 1 wrestler is left. The last remaining wrestler gets a shot at the NJPW STRONG Openweight Title currently held by Fred Rosser.
Match Announcements!!
#njNEMESIS 12/11 at the Vermont Hollywood!
In action:
@theBobbyFish @FilthyTomLawlor @DannyLimeLight vs #Homicide @MadKing1981 @THEdavidfinlay
Special STRONG Surviver Match
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) December 7, 2022
Nemesis will be the final TV tapings of 2022 for NJPW STRONG
Here is the updated card for NJPW STRONG Nemesis:
- Jay White & El Phantasmo vs. Hikuleo & Alan Angels
- KENTA vs. QT Marshall
- Mascara Dorada vs. Che Cabrera
- Blake Christian vs. KEITA
- Mistico vs. Misterioso
- Jeff Cobb vs. Bad Dude Tito
- Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas (C4) vs. Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs (West Coast Wrecking Crew)
- Homicide, David Finlay and Eddie Kingston vs. Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish and Danny Limelight
- STRONG Survivor match