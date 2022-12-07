NJPW Adds Two More Matches To NJPW STRONG Nemesis Event (12/11/22)

NJPW has added two more matches to their upcoming NJPW STRONG Nemesis event which is scheduled for December 11th at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

NJPW has added a big six man match as the team of Homicide, David Finlay and Eddie Kingston take on Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish and Danny Limelight.

Also added to NJPW STRONG Nemesis will be a first time ever STRONG Survivor match. The rules of this match are it begins as a battle royal with over the top rope eliminations until there are 4 wrestlers remaining. The match will then continue with pinfall or submission victories only until 1 wrestler is left. The last remaining wrestler gets a shot at the NJPW STRONG Openweight Title currently held by Fred Rosser.

Nemesis will be the final TV tapings of 2022 for NJPW STRONG

