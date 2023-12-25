NJPW And STARDOM To Take Over The Suidobashi Area Ahead Of WrestleKingdom Week

It was announced, via a press release, that NJPW and STARDOM have teamed up to take over the Suidobashi area in a special campaign ahead of WrestleKingdom 18 week. This means that there will be signage, banners and special offers throughout the area up to January 4th.

You can check out the full press release below:

NJPW takes over Suidobashi ahead of Wrestle Kingdom Week!

Signage, banners and special offers around town up to January 4

As Wrestle Kingdom Week fast approaches, NJPW and STARDOM have combined to take over the Suidobashi area in a special campaign.

If you’re already in the area, you will have noticed the huge digital signage around Tokyo Dome City with commercials running until Christmas. Additionally, between December 22 and January 4, customers spending more than 1000 Yen in participating stores will receive one of four Wrestle Kingdom or 1.4 STARDOM post cards.

Plus, take your post card to the official NJPW Tokon Shop between January 6 and 14, and receive a special limited edition ticket holder while stocks last!

And make sure you check out the posters, flags and banners around town in the coming weeks! Take plenty of pictures and share online with the hashtag #njwk18.

Use this Google Maps link to find participating stores!