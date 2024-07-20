NJPW Announces Details On The Restructured IWGP Committee

NJPW recently announced that the IWGP committee, which oversees the company’s tournaments and championship matches, has been restructured. NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi introduced the members as “committed fully to wrestlers and officials and the operation of championship matches and tournaments in the company.”

IWGP Committee announced

Tanahashi introduces Committee members

IWGP Committee members

31st, 46th IWGP Heavyweight Champion

Yuji Nagata

9th, 11th, 13th, 15th, 18th, 21st, 26th, 29th, 32nd, 35th, 37th IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion

Jyushin Thunder Liger

Former Chief Official

Tiger Hattori

NJPW Chairman

Naoki Sugabayashi

NJPW Representative Director

Hitoshi Matsumoto

Tanahashi further explained that there was no Committee president, but rather that as a group, members will attend various events and be on hand whenever required for decisions in future.