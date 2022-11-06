NJPW Announces Full Card For NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Event

New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced the full card for the NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Event in Tokyo at the Ariake Arena on November 20.

The show will be headlined by KAIRI vs Mayu Iwatani in a match that will determine the inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion.

In addition, one other title bout will be on the card as the current IWGP US Champion Will Ospreay defends against Shota Umino.

The Great Muta, who is on his retirement tour, will participate in his final NJPW match as well.

Here is the full lineup of matches for Historic X-Over:

– IWGP Women’s Championship: KAIRI vs Mayu Iwatani

– IWGP United States Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs Shota Umino

– Great Muta’s final NJPW match: Great Muta, Toru Yano & Kazuchika Okada vs United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare & Jeff Cobb)

– Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA & BUSHI) vs United Empire (Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher, TJP, Francesco Akira & Gideon Grey)

– Utami Hayashishita & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Maika & Hirooki Goto

– MelTear (Tam Nakano & Natsupoi) & Suzuki Gun (Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) vs Black Desire (Starlight Kid & Momo Watanabe) & Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & DOUKI)

– Syuri & Tom Lawlor vs Giulia & Zack Sabre Jr.

– Queens’ Quest (Lady C, AZM & Saya Kamitani) vs Donna Del Mondo (Mai Sakurai, Himeka & Thekla)

– CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, YOH & Lio Rush) vs HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, SHO & Dick Togo)

– Kickoff 2: STARDOM Ranbo

– Kickoff 1: Oskar Leube Debut Match– Oskar Leube, Yuto Nakashima, Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita vs LA Dojo (Kevin Knight, Gabriel Kidd, Alex Coughlin & Clark Connors)