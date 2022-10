By

NJPW Battle Autumn Night 7 Results – October 22, 2022

Location: Akita Japan

Venue: Akita Terrsa

Attendance: 1,060

Ryohei Oiwa defeated Kosei Fujita by submission via Boston Crab (7:58)

Tag Team Match

Chaos (Yoshi Hashi & Hirooki Goto) defeated Yuto Nakashima & Tomoaki Honma by submission via Butterfly Lock on Nakashima (9:17)

Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr) defeated Tiger Mask IV & David Finlay by submission via Clarkie Cat on Tiger Mask IV (10:02)

Tag Team Match

Bullet Club defeated Suzuki Gun (Douki & Taichi) by submission via Bone Lock on Douki (9:21)

Tag Team Match

Chaos (Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii) defeated Togi Makabe & Ren Narita via Roll up on Makabe (8:29)

Tag Team Match

Alex Zayne & Master Wato defeated Suzuki Gun (Taka Michinoku & El Desperado) via Cinnamon Twist on Michinoku (10:48)

8 Man Tag Team Match

Guerrillas Of Density,Ryusuke Taguchi & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated House Of Torture via High Fly Flow on Dick Togo (9:28)

10 Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon defeated United Empire via Destino on Aaron Henare (15:31)