WWE Backlash: France Results – May 4, 2024

WWE Backlash: France has arrived!

The show gets underway this afternoon at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France, with the Countdown to WWE Backlash: France pre-show featuring CM Punk, Big E. and Jackie Redmond at Noon Eastern Time, with the premium live event immediately following starting at 1pm Eastern Time.

On tap for today’s international WWE PLE is Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles for the Universal Championship, Damian Priest vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship, Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton for the Women’s Championship, The Kabuki Warriors vs. Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair for the Women’s Tag-Team Championships, as well as Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga.

Featured below are complete WWE Backlash: France results from Saturday, May 4, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on Peacock from 1-4pm EST.

WWE BACKLASH: FRANCE RESULTS (5/4/2024)

Updates to begin starting with the premium live event portion of the show at 1pm EST. Tune into the Countdown to WWE Backlash: France pre-show via the YouTube player embedded below. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest WWE Backlash: France results from the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France.