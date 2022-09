NJPW Burning Spirit 2022 Night 2 Results – September 3, 2022

The DKC defeated Ryohei Oiwa via DK Crucifix (7:30)

8 Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture defeated NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champions Chaos & Yuto Nakashima By Submission via Snake Bite on Nakashima (10:50)

6 Man Tag Team Match

United Empire (Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Francesco Akira & TJP & Aaron Henare) defeated Six Or Nine & Jado by submission via Ultima on Jado (11:11)

Tag Team Match

Bullet Club (Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale) defeated United Empire (Gideon Grey & Jeff Cobb) via Package Piledriver on Grey (2:46)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club (Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori, Kenta & Hikuleo) defeated Kushida, Toru Yano & Tomoaki Honma via Chokeslam on Honma (9:25)

8 Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobnrables De Japon defeated Suzuki Gun by submission via Skull End on Kanemaru (11:23)

6 Man Tag Team Match

TMDK defeated 2022 G1 Climax Winner Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Togi Makabe via Death Valley Bomb on Makabe (12:55)