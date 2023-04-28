NJPW Reveals Participants For Best Of The Super Juniors 30 Tournament

New Japan Pro-Wrestling revealed the participants for the upcoming Best of the Super Juniors 30 tournament. This will be the 30th anniversary of the prestigious tournament.

The full lineup of entrants was announced during the April 27th Road To Wrestling Dontaku event.

The Block A and Block B lineup are as follows:

A Block

Hiromu Takahashi (8th entry, 4th consecutive. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, Best of the Super Jr. 25, 27, 28, 29 winner)

TJP (3rd entry, 2nd consecutive)

KUSHIDA (10th entry, first in five years. Best of the Super Jr. 22, 24 winner)

Ryusuke Taguchi (20th entry, 18th consecutive. Best of the Super Jr. 19 winner)

Taiji Ishimori (7th entry, 6th consecutive)

SHO (6th entry, 6th consecutive)

DOUKI (5th entry, 5th consecutive)

Titan (4th entry, 2nd consecutive)

Lio Rush (debut entry)

Mike Bailey (debut entry)

B Block

Francesco Akira (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive)

El Desperado (7th entry, 4th consecutive. NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion)

BUSHI (11th entry, 8th consecutive)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (6th entry, 3rd consecutive)

YOH (6th entry, 3rd consecutive)

Robbie Eagles (5th entry, 5th consecutive)

Master Wato (4th entry, 4th consecutive)

Clark Connors (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive)

Kevin Knight (debut entry)

Dan Moloney (debut entry)

IMPACT Wrestling’s Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, Lio Rush and Dan Moloney will all be making their Best Of Super Juniors tournament debuts.

The Best of the Super Juniors 30 begins on May 13 and concludes on May 28th.

Every Best of the Super Jr. 30 show will air live on NJPW World subscription streaming service.