NJPW Reveals Schedule Of Their Upcoming Best Of The Super Jr. 31 Tournament

NJPW announced the entire schedule of their upcoming Best of the Super Jr. 31 tournament, which was first revealed during this past March 7’s New Japan Cup event from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The tournament is set to begin on Saturday, May 11th from the Yoha S Arena in Chiba, Japan and will end on Sunday, June 9th from the Osaka Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan.

You can check out the entire schedule below:

Saturday, May 11th – Chiba – Yoha S Arena

Monday, May 13th – Tokyo – Korakuen Hall

Wednesday, May 15th – Niigata – Legion Plaza Joetsu

Thursday, May 16th – Gunma – G-Messe

Saturday, May 18th – Tokyo – Esforta Arena Hachioji

Sunday, May 19th – Nagoya – Dolphin’s Arena

Tuesday, May 21st – Himeji – Arcrie Himeji

Wednesday, May 22nd – Osaka – EDION Arena B

Sunday, May 26th – Tokyo – Yoyogi National Gymnasium 2

Tuesday, May 28th – Shizuoka – Kira Messe Numazu

Thursday, May 30th – Tokyo – Korakuen Hall

Friday, May 31st – Tokyo – Korakuen Hall

Monday, June 3rd – Tokyo – Korakuen Hall (semifinals)

Sunday, June 9th – Osaka – Osaka Jo Hall (Finals * Dominion in Osaka Jo Hall)