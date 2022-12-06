NJPW Star Shingo Takagi Returns To Dragon Gate, Scheduled For 12/25 Show

NJPW superstar Shingo Takagi made his return to Dragon Gate after a 4 year absence.

Dragon Gate held an event on December 6th at Korakeun Hall in Tokyo. During the show Shingo Takagi surprised everyone in attendance as he made his return to the promotion.

Shingo Takagi debuted in Dragon Gate back in 2004 and remained with the promotion until 2018 before leaving to join the NJPW roster. Shingo held numerous championships while in Dragon Gate.

Shingo will be competing on December 25th for Dragon Gateas he will team with BxB Hulk as they will be facing YAMATO and Madoka Kikuta in tag team action at Dragon Gate’s The Final Gate 2022 event. The show is scheduled to take place at the Fukuoka Kokosai Centre in Fukuoka, Japan.

【#TheFinalGate2022 Match Announcement】 📅December 25th

🏟Fukuoka Kokusai Center 🆕Shingo Takagi is Back❗️Special Tag Team Match

Shingo Takagi (New Japan Pro-Wrestling)

B×B Hulk

vs.

YAMATO

As Shingo Takagi is currently signed to NJPW, there is no indication if will be a one off appearance or if we may see Shingo make multiple appearances for Dragon Gate in the coming year.

The event will air live on the Dragon Gate Network streaming service.