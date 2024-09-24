NJPW Star Taiji Ishimori To Produce “Ridiculous” Event On November 12

A press release recently announced that NJPW star Taiji Ishimori will be in charge of a special event called Ridiculous at Tokyo’s Shinjuku FACE.

You can check out the full press release below:

Taiji Ishimori to produce ‘Ridiculous’ event

Card hits Shinjuku FACE this November

This November 12, Taiji Ishimori will be in charge of a special event in Tokyo’s Shinjuku FACE.

Super Hero Taiji Ishimori Gets Ridiculous is the title of the event. Details beyond that are scarce, though tickets will be on sale October 1. Stay tuned…?