NJPW Windy City Riot 2024 Set To Air On NJPW World

NJPW recently announced that their Windy City Riot 2024 Event on Friday, April 12th will air on NJPW World in English outside of Japan.

You can check out the full announcement below:

Windy City Riot to hit NJPW World PPV April 12!

Wintrust Arena event to air on NJPW World PPV in English outside Japan

The biggest event for New Japan Pro-Wrestling in the United States in five years will see Windy City Riot in Chicago’s Wintrust Arena on April 12. After an early sellout, extra seats are now moving fast inside the arena, which will bear witness to Jon Moxley vs Tetsuya Naito, and Hiromu Takahashi vs Mustafa Ali in dream singles matchups, as well as Eddie Kingston and Gabe Kidd captaining teams in a Riot Rules No DQ war and more besides.

For fans unable to be there live, NJPW World will be presenting all the action live on PPV with English commentary! Order now for just $19.99 to catch the event from 7PM Central, with kickoff action at 6:30PM on NJPW World’s official YouTube!