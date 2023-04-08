NWA 312 Results – April 7, 2023

The latest National Wrestling Alliance pay-per-view is in the books.

NWA 312 went down from Studio One in Highland Park, Illinois on Friday night, April 7, 2023.

Featured below are complete results of the event.

NWA 312 RESULTS (4/7/2023)

– Pre-Show: Natalia Markova def. Labrava Escobar

– Pre-Show: NWA United States Tag Team Championship: Country Gentlemen (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews) (c) def. Jax Dane & Blake Troop (w/ Chris Silvio Esq.)

– May Valentine interviews Kenzie Page. Kenzie promises to defeat Max The Impaler. She says Max repulses her.

– Pre-Show: Hair def. Mask Strap Match: Gaagz The Gymp def. Sal The Pal. After the match, Gaagz The Gymp started to shave Sal’s head. Sal offered to shave his own head. Judias wanted them to kiss his feet. They abandoned him.

– Bully Ray hyped up his match with Thom Latimer, saying Thom’s biggest weakness is himself.

– NWA Crockett Cup is announced for June 3 and 4.

– Pre-Show: Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch def. Daisy Kill & Talos.

– NWA National Heavyweight Championship: EC3 def. Cyon (c) by submission to win the belt.

– Father James Mitchell says he is washing his hands of Gaagz The Gymp and Sal The Pal and promises Max The Impaler will make history.

– NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: Missa Kate and Madi Wrenkowski (c) def. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Roxy)

– Kratos def. Yabo the Clown

– Bob Luce Memorial Battle Royale – Winner Earns Shot At NWA National Championship: Thrillbilly Silas wins.

– NWA Women’s Television Championship Tournament Final: Kenzie Paige def. Max The Impaler

– NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Kerry Morton (c) def. Joe Alonzo

– Bully Ray def. Thom Latimer by DQ.

– NWA World Tag Team Championship: La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) (c) def. Magnum Muscle (Dak Draper & Mims)

– NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) def. La Rosa Negra

– NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship: Tyrus (c) def. Chris Adonis